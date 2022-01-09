Omicron driving COVID-19 third wave in India, new variant can be more lethal for children than Delta

New Delhi: The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, official sources have said, citing the latest data. Till a few days ago it was only in the western region of the country that the surge in Covid cases was due to Omicron, while in the northeastern states, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha the Delta variant was predominant.

A source said, however, the latest data suggests that all eastern states have also reported high numbers of Omicron cases. "So, going by that it can be said that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant," the source said.

India recorded 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,790, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (January 9, 2022). The active cases stand at 5,90,611.

The government has reiterated and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings. The Centre has also asked states and union territories to review infrastructure preparedness, including the re-establishment of field/makeshift hospital facilities to avoid any shortage in the eventuality of a potential surge in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

‘Omicron can be more lethal for children than Delta’

Amid the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, health experts have on Saturday warned that this variant may lead children to witness more problems as compared to the Delta variant.

According to experts, the Omicron variant can be more lethal for children as this variant primarily affects the upper respiratory tract and children have higher respiratory rates than adults making them more susceptible to agents in the air.

"Children`s respiratory tract is smaller than adults and this new variant is majorly affecting upper respiratory tract among infected patients," Animesh Arya, Senior Consultant in Respiratory Medicine, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi said.

"Hence it can be said that there are possible chances of children witnessing more problems, which may be of concern but not lethal than adults," Arya added. Tushar Tayal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram said that as compared to previous variants to date this variant is affecting more children in numbers.

The experts said that the symptoms of Omicron in kids are majorly similar to adults like sore throat, mild fever, fatigue, etc. "We should be more prepared for our children`s safety this time. The symptoms present in children are not much different from adults, which includes, cough and cold, fever, etc," Tayal said.

In India, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning said that with 64 fresh Omicron infections being detected in the last 24 hours, the national tally of this highly transmissible Covid-19 variant has mounted to 3,071.

As per the ministry, till now, the infection has spread to 27 states and UTs. However, Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states.

Live TV