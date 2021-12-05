हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omicron has higher rate of transmissibility but causes mild symptoms, says Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra recorded its first case of the Omicron variant on Saturday.

Omicron has higher rate of transmissibility but causes mild symptoms, says Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope
File Photo (Reuters)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the Omicron variant of coronavirus has a higher rate of transmissibility but the symptoms caused by it are mild.

In a pre-recorded message, Tope said, "The Omicron variant of novel coronavirus has a higher transmissibility rate but its symptoms are mild. No one in South Africa, infected with the Omicron variant, has been put on oxygen. It has not increased the fatality rate so far."

A 33-year-old man from Kalyan-Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai who had returned from South Africa via Dubai became the first case in Maharashtra to be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday.

"The WHO is carrying out a detailed study of this variant and it will update us from time to time. The ICMR will issue revised guidelines as more information is available about the variant," he said.

Tope appealed to people not to panic over the variant, identified as the variant of concern by the WHO.

He asked people to use face masks, hand sanitiser and the non-vaccinated to get jabbed. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronOmicron threatomicron covid-19 variantCOVID-19CoronavirusRajesh Tope
Next
Story

Cylone Jawad to weaken further into a depression shortly, hit Puri in afternoon

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat