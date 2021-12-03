हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Omicron in Karnataka: Only fully vaccinated can visit theatres, shopping malls- 4 points

Two cases of Omicron variant were reported in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Omicron in Karnataka: Only fully vaccinated can visit theatres, shopping malls- 4 points

New Delhi: After two cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected on Thursday (December 2) in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government announced new rules to be applicable in the state in view of a virus outbreak.

State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that only those who are fully vaccinated will be able to visit theatres, shopping malls and multiplex. Here is what the minister announced.

  • All events in educational institutes in the state have been postponed till January 15 by the government.
  • People in Karnataka will be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they're fully vaccinated.
  • A maximum of 500 people will be allowed to attend marriage functions in Karnataka.
  • Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has chaired a  meeting related to the COVID-19 situation and the two Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that 10 South African nationals, who have arrived in Bengaluru between November 12 and 22 had gone untraceable and the government is trying to locate them.

Ashoka on Friday said that the persons would soon be traced, tracked and tested.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaOmicronCoronaviruscovid-19 indiaCoronavirus IndiaKarnataka COVID curbs
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir tightens rules for international travellers amid Omicron threat, check SOPs here

Must Watch

PT6M24S

Health Secretary writes letter to states, asks govts to increase testing & tracing