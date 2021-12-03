Omicron in Karnataka: Only fully vaccinated can visit theatres, shopping malls- 4 points

New Delhi: After two cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected on Thursday (December 2) in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government announced new rules to be applicable in the state in view of a virus outbreak.

State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that only those who are fully vaccinated will be able to visit theatres, shopping malls and multiplex. Here is what the minister announced.

All events in educational institutes in the state have been postponed till January 15 by the government.

People in Karnataka will be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they're fully vaccinated.

A maximum of 500 people will be allowed to attend marriage functions in Karnataka.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has chaired a meeting related to the COVID-19 situation and the two Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that 10 South African nationals, who have arrived in Bengaluru between November 12 and 22 had gone untraceable and the government is trying to locate them.

Ashoka on Friday said that the persons would soon be traced, tracked and tested.

(With inputs from ANI)

