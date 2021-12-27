हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron: Kerala, Uttarakhand announce night curfew

Omicron: Kerala, Uttarakhand announce night curfew

Kerala and Uttarakhand today became latest states to announce night curfews in wake of Omicron - the latest, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus. So far, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi have already annouced night curfews. The two states - Kerala and Uttarakhand - have also announced a number of guidelines for imposition of the new curfews:

Here are the details on night curfew in Kerala and Uttarakhand

1. Kerala Night curfew details

- Curfew to stay in place from December 30 to January 2.

- Curfew in place from 11pm-5 am.

- All shops and establishments - including clubs, bars, hotels and restaurants - to down their shutters latest by 10 p.m. on all the four days.

- Club applicable to beaches also.

2. Uttarakhand night curfew deails

- The night curfew in Uttarakhand comes into effect on Monday night.

- It will stay in force from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

- The essential services - like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services - have been exempted from the ambit of the curfew.

- Production, transportation and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG will also be exempt from the curb.

- Private vehicles too will have the permission to commute for emergencies during the curfew with strict adherence to Covid SOPs and safety protocols.

