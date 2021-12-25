Omicron scare: Centre deploys teams in 10 states reporting high number of COVID-19 cases, slow vaccination

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Saturday (December 25) decided to deploy multi-disciplinary Central teams to 10 identified States some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace. These 10 states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab, according to the Ministry's office memorandum.

The official statement said, "A decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary Central teams to 10 identified States some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace.....Multi-disciplinary Central teams to be deployed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab."

"These teams shall be stationed in States allotted for 3 to 5 days & will work along with State Health Authorities," said Ministry's letter.

"These teams shall be stationed in States allotted for 3 to 5 days & will work along with State Health Authorities," reads the Union Health Ministry's letter pic.twitter.com/wd9WXTEhXo — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

It said, "In view of the rapid surge in cases and deaths because of COVID-19, as reported by various news channels, the state governments, and noted in internal reviews, it has been seen that the number of Omicron cases has emerged in some states."

It further stated, "It has also been observed that the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in these states is less than the national average. In wake of this situation, a decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary central teams to 10 identified states some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace (list enclosed), to aid the efforts of the state and district administration for management of COVID-19."

These teams will reportedly be stationed in the states for three to five days, and they will work along with the state health authorities. They will specifically look into areas of contact-tracing, including surveillance and containment operations, and COVID-19 testing, including sending of adequate samples from clusters to the INSACOG network for genome sequencing, according to the letter.

The state-level teams will also assess the situation, suggest remedial actions and submit a report every evening by 7 pm on public health activities being undertaken, besides submitting the same to the state governments, it added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV