Omicron threat continues, India's overall tally reaches 422, most cases in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and the fast-spreading new Omicron variant, India’s overall Omicron count reached 422 on Sunday. The cases of highly transmissible Omicron variant have risen to 422 in India, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said this morning.

“Maharashtra is reported the most number of Omicron infections. At least 130 have recovered,” the Health Ministry said.

COVID19 | A total of 422 #Omicron cases were reported in 17 States/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 130: Union Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

At present, there are 108 cases of the new variant in Maharashtra. The western state is followed by Delhi, which has 79 cases. Gujarat has 43 cases and Telangana 41, according to the Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation late on Saturday during which he announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

PM Modi made these announcements amid growing concerns over rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus.

In an address to the nation, the PM said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but PM Modi refrained from using the term "booster dose", as it is generally referred.

Amid Christmas and the coming new year festivities, PM Modi asked people to be alert and take all preventive measures but added that they should avoid panic as he reassured them about the health measures in place to deal with any exigencies.

Administration of nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India as well, he said. The Prime Minister said global experience shows that following all preventive measures at a personal level is a "big weapon" to fight Covid and so is vaccination.

This is time to be careful while engaging in festivities, he said. "I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands," PM Modi said.

