Omicron threat: Here's how Delhi is preparing for a potential COVID-19 wave

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (November 30) announced that his government is taking proactive measures and is prepared to counter another COVID-19 wave in the wake of the Omicron variant threat.

The leader told the media that Delhi has imported the necessary amount of oxygen and COVID-19 drugs in case of any potential wave hit the national capital.

Here is how Delhi is preparing itself for any potential coronavirus wave.

6,000 oxygen cylinders have been imported from China to counter the need for oxygen cylinders, announced CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

The chief minister also said that his government is ordering a 2-month buffer of 32 Covid medicine.

The storage capacity for 442 MT medical oxygen has been put in place for exigencies, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also announced that 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds are available in the national capital in wake of omicron fear.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first discovered in South Africa, has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by WHO.

India is making rigorous attempts to curb the entry of the variant by conducting RT-PCR tests at the airports.

Live TV