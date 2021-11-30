हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Omicron threat: Here's how Delhi is preparing for a potential COVID-19 wave

Delhi has imported the necessary amount of oxygen and COVID-19 drugs.

Omicron threat: Here&#039;s how Delhi is preparing for a potential COVID-19 wave
Play

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (November 30) announced that his government is taking proactive measures and is prepared to counter another COVID-19 wave in the wake of the Omicron variant threat.

The leader told the media that Delhi has imported the necessary amount of oxygen and COVID-19 drugs in case of any potential wave hit the national capital.

Here is how Delhi is preparing itself for any potential coronavirus wave.

6,000 oxygen cylinders have been imported from China to counter the need for oxygen cylinders, announced CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

The chief minister also said that his government is ordering a 2-month buffer of 32 Covid medicine.

 The storage capacity for 442 MT medical oxygen has been put in place for exigencies, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also announced that 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds are available in the national capital in wake of omicron fear.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first discovered in South Africa, has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by WHO.

India is making rigorous attempts to curb the entry of the variant by conducting RT-PCR tests at the airports.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiCoronavirusOmicron threatdelhi covid-19Delhi covid waveDelhi Oxygen
Next
Story

Vyapam scam: Candidate gets five-year jail for using proxy in MBBS exam

Must Watch

PT58S

No decision taken on NRC, says MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai