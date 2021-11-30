Omicron threat: Maharashtra reports 6 COVID cases in passengers from South Africa

Mumbai: Six passengers, who arrived in Maharashtra from South Africa and other high-risk countries, have tested positive for COVID-19, the State Health Department informed on Tuesday (November 30). The samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are infected with the Omicron variant, the department added.

According to ANI, one case each has been reported from Mumbai Corporation, Kalyan the Dombivali Corporation, Meera-Bhayandar Corporation and from Pune while two cases from Nigeria were reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation

About their symptoms, the department said that there are no hard symptoms so far. The patients are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

"All the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and their contact tracing exercise is underway. All these passengers, though tested Covid-19 positive, are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic," according to the state`s Public Health Department

Meanwhile, Maharashtra issued fresh and more stringent guidelines in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid the threat of Omicron variant.

The state has made the RT-PCR test compulsory for all international travellers, especially from ‘at-risk countries.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also postponed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 in Mumbai to December 15. The reopening of schools in Pune for Standard 1 to 7 has also been postponed till December 15, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra was one of the worst COVID-hit states in India during the first and second deadly wave of COVID-19. It has also reported the maximum COVID-related deaths.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV