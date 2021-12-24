Omicron threat: These states will celebrate New Year with COVID curbs, read full list

New Delhi: As Omicron cases in India continue to rise rapidly, various states are gearing up to impose COVID restrictions in order to curb any further spread. Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana are some such states that have already imposed night curfews and ban on gatherings during Christmas and New Year festivities.

About the Omicron spread, India has so far reported 358 new infections scattered in 17 states and Union territories with the highest number of active cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka.

Here’s a list of states that have imposed restrictions on Christmas and New Year in view of Omicron cases.

Maharashtra

Gatherings of more than 5 persons in public places across the state are prohibited from 9 pm-6 am.

Only 100 people are allowed in indoor weddings & not more than 250 in outdoor weddings.

50% capacity for gyms, spa, hotel, theatre and cinema hall

No large gatherings, processions, rallies, fireworks or other programs that attract large crowds shall be allowed.

Devotees in churches for the midnight mass on December 24-25 shall be permitted only up to 50% capacity.

Section 144 in Mumbai.

All employees functioning at public places and establishments as well as all attendees at events and ceremonies must be fully vaccinated in Mumbai.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in eight cities from December 25 in view of Omicron cases in the state.

A night curfew will be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm to 5 am every day.

Cities to be affected are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh .

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has imposed night curfew on Friday from 11 pm to 5 am in all the citieS

All DMs have been directed to maintain a vigil in their jurisdiction area to ensure proper COVID protocols.

Delhi

Delhi has extended its COVID-related curbs, banning social and cultural gatherings till December 31 midnight.

DDMA has said that “no mask, no entry” should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces across the national capital.

The seating capacity in bars and restaurants has been limited to 50 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh imposed a night curfew in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am.

Karnataka

Karnataka clubs and restaurants will be operational with only 50% seating capacity without DJ during the festive season.

Mandatory vaccination for everyone participating in these celebrations.

The restrictions will come into effect from December 30 to January 2.

