On 75th Republic Day Parade, PM Modi Wears Multi-Coloured Rajasthani 'Bandhani' Turban

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned for his discerning fashion selections, adorned a multi-coloured turban featuring a prominent yellow hue, symbolizing Lord Ram's color, during India's 75th Republic Day festivities.

Significance of Yellow: A Tribute To Lord Ram

The choice of yellow holds profound significance, resonating with PM Modi's recent participation in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, underscoring his reverence for Lord Ram.

Symbol Of Unity In Diversity: PM Modi's Sartorial Statement

Accompanied by a resplendent Rajasthani Bandhini print turban, PM Modi complemented his attire with a white kurta, pyjama, and a brown Nehru jacket, epitomizing his patriotic fervor and embracing India's diverse cultural tapestry.

PM Modi's Turban Legacy

This isn't the first time PM Modi has made a striking turban choice. His tradition of donning distinctive turbans on national occasions commenced in 2014, reflecting his commitment to upholding tradition and celebrating India's rich heritage.

Homage To National Occasions: Turban Chronicles

From a Tricolour-themed turban in 2022, symbolizing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, to a saffron turban with intricate red patterns for his 8th Independence Day address, PM Modi's turban choices encapsulate reverence for national ethos.

Republic Day Celebrations: Macron As Chief Guest

The Republic Day festivities commenced with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag, followed by a rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, symbolizing Indo-French camaraderie.

PM Modi's Greetings And Parade Highlights

Ahead of the celebrations, PM Modi extended warm wishes to the nation via social media, underscoring the significance of the 75th Republic Day. The parade, featuring 25 tableaux showcasing India's cultural diversity and military prowess, reaffirms the nation's commitment to progress and unity.

Republic Day, commemorated annually on January 26, marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, signifying the nation's democratic foundation and commitment to sovereignty.