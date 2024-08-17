BHAGALPUR: The under-construction Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur has collapsed for the third time in two years, raising severe concerns about the construction quality and project management. However, no casualty has been reported so far. A local, Sanjeev Kumar Chaudhary sharing the details of the collapse said, "Around 7:00-7:30 in the morning, the bridge collapsed. It has collapsed a lot of times. It shows the failure of the government...This bridge is weak as it has collapsed a lot of times under construction four-lane Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat in Bihar's Bhagalpur district collapsed into the Ganga river on Saturday."

The bridge, which is supposed to connect Sultanganj in Bhagalpur District to Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria District, has been under construction for nine years and has faced repeated setbacks since its construction began. SP Singla Construction Company was tasked with building the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge on the river Ganga. Already, hundreds of crores have been sunk into constructing the bridge, which has collapsed thrice now.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of the collapses and to ensure that corrective measures are implemented. Earlier, the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur was collapsed on June 4. That time after the bridge collapsed, CM Nitish Kumar ordered a probe and asked the officials to identify those responsible for the incident.

"The bridge that collapsed on June 4, had collapsed last year also. I have instructed the authorities concerned to look into the matter seriously. It is not being constructed correctly that's why it is collapsing again and again. The department will look into it, I have instructed officials to visit the site and action will be taken," Kumar said.