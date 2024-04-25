On Action Against Pro-Palestine Protest, India Respond To US In Their Language

The United States has an old habit of poking its nose in the internal affairs of India. New Delhi has time and again reminded the United States that it should not make remarks on India's internal matters. However, the US did not buzz. The US has also questioned India on freedom of speech. Now, India has responded to the US in their language over pro-Palestine protests.

According to reports, Colleges across the United States are grappling with escalating unrest as pro-Palestinian protests sweep through their campuses. However, the college and local administration are implementing unprecedented measures to curb the protests. When asked about it, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that there should be a right balance between freedom of expression and a sense of responsibility.

He further added that the democratic country is judged by what they do at home and not what they say abroad. "We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, a sense of responsibility and public safety and order. Democracies in particular should display this understanding in regard to other fellow democracies. After all, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," said Jaiswal.

This can be seen as India's strongest rebuttal to the United States, that too, in their language. The United States should first look within before pointing fingers at India and the message from Delhi is loud and clear - 'Mind Your Own Business'.

Recently, when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested, the US had said that it is closely monitoring the developments and hoped that due democratic and legal process will be followed in the case. After that, India had summoned the US envoy to lodge a formal protest but the US stuck to its rhetoric. Now, India has shown to the US that it no longer wishes to sit back and tolerate propaganda by foreign countries.