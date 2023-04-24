On Amit Shah's 'Telangana Countdown' Remark, Asaduddin Owaisi Gives Stinging Reply

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the countdown for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government in Telangana has begun. Targeting the Union Home Minister, the AIMIM leader took to Twitter and tweeted, “Khaali khattey dialog’aan maarte rehte….” (How long will you keep your Owaisi rhetoric. Please sometimes speak about record-breaking inflation & unemployment also.)

The AIMIM MP went on say that the ruling BJP at the Centre has no vision for Telangana. “All they can offer is fake encounters, surgical strikes on Hyderabad, curfews, releasing criminals & bulldozers. Why do you hate people of Telangana so much?" he asked.

"If Shah is serious about justice for SCs, STs & OBCs, then he should introduce a constitutional amendment to remove 50% quota ceiling. Reservations for backward Muslim groups is based on empirical data," Owaisi said in another tweet.

Trainings his guns at Shah over his promise to scrap the Muslim quota in Telangana, Owaisi said that the BJP has nothing to offer, besides anti-Muslim hate speech."

Will Scrap Mulsim Quota If BJP Wins In Telangana: Shah

The remarks from Owaisi came a day after Shah said that the BJP's fight will not stop until the present regime is dethroned. Addressing the "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" at Chevella on Sunday, Shah said if BJP comes to power in Telangana, reservations for Muslims will be scrapped. Elections are due in the southern state later this year.

On BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) expansion plans, Shah said KCR, as Rao is addressed has dreamt of becoming the Prime Minister and going around the country.

His dreams of becoming the Prime Minister will never be fulfilled because there is no vacancy, Shah said adding the people of Telangana know everything. The Prime Minister's post is not vacant. "KCR, in 2024 also Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister with full majority", Shah said.

"Before that there will be trailer of (assembly elections in Telangana) and elect a BJP government here,? Shah said.

The minister alleged corruption in several projects and accused KCR of making Telangana as an "ATM" for his family, adding now the people of Telangana have become aware. "The countdown for the ruling BRS in Telangana which has been running a corrupt government in the state for the last eight-nine years has begun," Shah said.

BJP is forming government in Telangana and the corrupt will be put behind bars, he stated.

Shah also alleged that injustice was being meted out to youth in Telangana. "SSC and TSPSC exam papers are being leaked. KCR has ruined the future of lakhs of youths. Youth are ready to teach you a lesson in election. More than 2 lakh vacancies in the state government were not filled. When the process to fill 80,000 posts began in a hurry, the incidents of the question-paper leak ruined the lives of youths?does he have the right to continue to be in power for even a second," Shah asked.

The veteran BJP leader said the Telangana CM has not spoken a single word on the TSPSC question paper leak issue and sought to know from KCR whom he wants to protect. A probe should be ordered into the issue by a sitting Judge of the High Court, Shah demanded.

"If you have guts then order a probe by a sitting judge into the issue. If you think that you will be saved by not instituting a probe, you are wrong. Because as soon as the BJP forms a government we will throw each and every corrupt person into jail," he said.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held earlier that month, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. Subsequently some more exams were cancelled. More than 15 people including TSPSC employees have been arrested over their alleged involvement in connection with the leak of papers.

Shah further accused KCR of walking on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's 'agenda.' Shah said the steering of 'car' (the election symbol of BRS) was with Majlis and Owaisi and alleged they cannot do good to Telangana and appealed the people to vote for 'lotus', the BJP's symbol.

Shah also listed out the developmental works undertaken by Modi government in Telangana including highways, railways and allotment of new projects and on enhancement of budgetary allocation to the state.