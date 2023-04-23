topStoriesenglish2598300
On Amritpal's Arrest, Akali Dal's 'Proceed As Per Law' Warning To Bhagwant Mann Govt

In a statement here, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema welcomed the decision of Amritpal Singh to hand himself over to the law as per the advice given by the Sri Akal Takht jathedar at the `panthic ekath` held to discuss the entire issue recently.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said following the peaceful manner in which Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh had handed himself over to the law, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should proceed against him only as per law and put an immediate end to the prosecution and harassment of innocent Sikhs. In a statement here, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema welcomed the decision of Amritpal Singh to hand himself over to the law as per the advice given by the Sri Akal Takht jathedar at the `panthic ekath` held to discuss the entire issue recently.

He said "now that Amritpal Singh has submitted to the majesty of the law, it was incumbent on the AAP government to explain why it had created a fear psychosis on this issue". "The action of the AAP government till now have only served to defame the Sikh community worldwide, besides resulting a sense of insecurity amongst Punjabis. Communal tensions have also been deliberately inflamed."

The SAD leader said the manner in which Punjabis had maintained communal harmony and rejected divisive forces who wanted to divide them proved that they stood for peace and brotherhood among all communities. "The AAP government was trying to create a deliberate hype on the issue by requisitioning paramilitary forces and imposing Emergency like curbs on the media and intelligentsia. This must end immediately," he added.

