On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, PM Modi, President Murmu pay floral tribute at his memorial - See photos

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Sunday morning (December 25) at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'. Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, and served as the Prime Minister of India from 16 May to 1 June 1996 and then from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri among others were also present to pay tribute at the memorial.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna

The country's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, was conferred upon Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1992. He was then conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the then president of India Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. The Uttar Pradesh government will host multiple events to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary tribute events planned in UP

Kavi Sammelans, plays and debates will be held across the state to celebrate Vajpayee's life, who was himself a prolific poet. A week-long campaign to provide tap water connections to every household in the state will also be carried out from December 25-31.

The day will begin with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying floral tributes to Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan. Throughout the day, various cultural programmes dedicated to the former Prime Minister will be organised in several cities.

A short play on the life of Vajpayee will also be staged. The department of culture has organised an Atal Geet Ganga programme in Agra`s Bateshwar where artists will recite poems written by Vajpayee.

