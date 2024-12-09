West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday has sharply criticized recent remarks by certain Bangladeshi politicians, who claimed that Bangladesh will occupy parts of India, including Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar.

Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee mocked the statements, questioning whether Indians would be handed a "lollipop" while foreign forces attempt to claim Indian territory.

Banerjee advised people to remain calm and not react impulsively to such provocations, emphasizing the need for peace and unity. She reassured the public that West Bengal would stand behind any decision made by the Indian government in response to the situation.

The comments from the Bangladeshi politicians, including a leader from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), were widely condemned in India. Mamata Banerjee, while criticizing these claims, also acknowledged that the people of West Bengal, including imams, had condemned both the remarks and recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. The CM reiterated the state’s unwavering solidarity with Bangladesh’s minority communities, reinforcing the message that peace and unity must prevail across borders.

Banerjee said, “The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus, Muslims, and all other communities. We must work together to ensure that no one aggravates the situation in West Bengal.”

Reiterating her party’s stance, Banerjee assured that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would adhere to the guidelines set by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and avoid making statements on matters of foreign policy without proper coordination.

She referenced the current visit of India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Bangladesh, where he is in talks with Bangladeshi officials, and called for patience while awaiting the outcomes of these high-level discussions.