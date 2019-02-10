हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basant Panchami

On Basant, Panchami PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation

Basant Panchami is the festival celebrating the spring season.

On Basant, Panchami PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation

New Delhi: On the occasion of Basant Panchami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended their greetings to the nation.

Twitter to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Many greetings to citizens on the festival which symbolises new energy, new ambition and new vigor- Basant Panchami. I wish that Goddess of learning mother Saraswati will provide knowledge and goodwill to all."

President Kovind tweeted saying, "Greetings to fellow citizens on Basant Panchami, Sri Panchami, and Saraswati Puja. May this festive occasion, which heralds’ spring and celebrates learning, spur us to expand the frontiers of education and knowledge in our families, our society and our country."

Basant Panchami is the festival celebrating the spring season. The day is also dedicated to the goddess of knowledge, arts and music, Saraswati, who is worshipped on this day.

Saraswati Puja is popular in West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It is believed that if the goddess is worshipped she will bestow gifts of learning on her devotees.

In Punjab, people celebrate the festival with gusto dressed up in yellow and also fly kites.

The festival of Basant Panchami also marks the third 'Shahi Snan' (holy dip) of various akharas at the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Basant PanchamiNarendra ModiRam Nath Kovind
Next
Story

Mayawati has official, residential, commercial properties in Lutyen's Delhi worth several crores

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Satte Pe Satta: Speeding bike driver hits policeman in Mumbai