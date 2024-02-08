The Congress party is planning to bring a 'Black Paper' against the BJP government after the ruling party said it will present a 'White Paper' on earlier UPA government's economic mismanagement. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to present the report. As the government plans to present the white paper, the ongoing budget session of the Lok Sabha has been extended until Saturday, February 10. There will be no Question Hour session on the extended date. As per a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification issued on Wednesday, extension of the current session of Lok Sabha, as announced by the Chair today (7.2.2024) and agreed to by the House, the current session of Lok Sabha has been extended up to Saturday, February 10, 2024, in order to provide sufficient time for completion of essential items of Government Business.

The BJP has planned to present the White Paper which will show the mismanagement of the economy by the earlier UPA government and the steps taken by the Modi government to improve the situation. It may be notable that under PM Narendra Modi, the Indian economy has become the fifth largest in the world from 11th in 2014.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year was started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, stated that his party is prepared to address any papers the government brings to the House. "Narendra Modi has Congressphobia. We are ready to fight. The government can bring a 'White Paper', Red paper, black paper, we have no problem. However, Mehul Choksi's papers should also be presented to the House," Chowdhury told ANI.

Welcoming the idea of bringing a 'White Paper' to the House, BJP Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that the document is a much-awaited call and should be brought so that the public becomes aware of the corruption that occurred during the UPA tenure before 2014. "The government has passed the finance bill and the interim budget. If I recall correctly, the PM mentioned in his speech that they would present a White Paper on the mess that prevailed prior to 2014. I think it is likely to be listed tomorrow. It is a much-awaited call," said Rudy.