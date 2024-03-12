On CAA Notification, Omar Abdullah Takes 'Ramzan Gift To Muslims' Jibe At BJP

The Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party, Omar Abdullah, stated on Tuesday that the BJP's notification of the CAA is a Ramadan gift to Muslims, contradicting the very foundation of our constitution. Speaking to the press at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, Abdullah emphasized that the BJP's decision to notify the CAA just days before the Lok Sabha elections indicates their lack of confidence in securing 400 seats in the upcoming polls.

"It is evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intends to exploit religious sentiments in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Abdullah remarked.

"While the CAA was passed in 2019, the timing of its notification shortly before the election announcement reveals their strategic intentions. They have expressed confidence in winning after the construction of the Ram Temple, but their last-minute tactics suggest otherwise. Their reliance on such divisive measures indicates a perceived weakness in their position and an attempt to manipulate vulnerable voters," he said.

Abdullah reiterated that the BJP's intent to leverage religion in the elections is not surprising, highlighting the historical targeting of Muslims by the party. "Muslims have consistently been the focus of BJP's discriminatory policies, a trend evident in the CAA as well," he noted.

"This perpetuates the BJP's agenda of polarization, a tactic they have employed previously. It appears that they aim to capitalize on religious divisions for electoral gains in the upcoming polls," said the former J&K CM.