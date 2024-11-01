On Cam: Delhi Man, Nephew Shot Dead On Diwali Night, Police Launch Probe

Delhi Crime News: In a bizarre incident that surfaced in the national capital, a man and his teenage nephew were shot dead while his 10-year-old son was left injured after two armed men opened fire outside their residence during Diwali celebrations in northeast Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday, police said. The victims were identified as Akash Sharma, his nephew Rishabh Sharma, and his son Krish Sharma. They were celebrating the festival of Diwali during the night time.

The incident took place at around 8 PM when they were attacked. The family members and eyewitnesses informed the police that the accused men arrived on a scooter and touched Akash's feet, after which they opened fire on him and the others.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media in which Akash and Rishabh were both seen wearing yellow kurtas, gearing up to burst firecrackers when the accused reached the spot. As Akash tried to move inside his house, one of the accused got off the scooter and fired at him.

Warning: Disturbing Video Below, Viewer Discretion Advised

Akash's nephew Rishabh was also shot when he ran behind the accused to catch them. The three victims were rushed to a hospital, where Akash and Rishabh were declared dead while Krish was undergoing treatment.

"At around 8.30 pm, we received a PCR call informing us that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony and some people were injured. Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40), his nephew Rishab (16), and his son Krish (10) were shot. Akash and Rishab have lost their lives. In the prima facie investigation, we have found that 5 rounds of bullets were fired," police told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam says, "At around 8.30 pm, we received a PCR call informing that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony and some people were injured. Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40) his nephew Rishab (16) and his son Krish (10)… https://t.co/BqAwGVwH9E pic.twitter.com/swBryX1AXc — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

Akash's wife claimed that she knew the attackers. She further stated that there had been a dispute between them over land for many years, as per an India Today report.

According to his brother Yogesh, their family was falsely implicated last month after the accused fired shots at their own house but filed a case against them. He further stated that the footage of the incident was deleted from their phones and instead accused them of getting into fights.

According to the police, the case seemed to be of personal enmity. Statements of the victims' family members will be recorded, and further investigations into the matter are on, they further stated.