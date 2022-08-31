New Delhi: A heated argument erupted between the AAP`s Saurabh Bhardwaj and the BJP`s Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday when the saffron party spokesperson came to inspect the new government schools. Both the leaders shared the videos of the verbal confrontation claiming their own narrates.

"As promised, I have reached Kautilyaa school at 11 to get the list of 500 new schools from the AAP spokesperson," Bhatia said.

"The spokesperson did not give the list even after asking for the list many times. Also, he claimed old school as his own party constructed one. Their lying has been caught. See the education model of fanatical dishonest Arvind Kejriwal," Bhatia said while sharing the video.

In the second tweet, Bhatia again posted the video and claimed that the first school the AAP spokesperson visited was the old one and the second school is under construction which has already been accepted by the AAP leader.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, make the list of 500 new schools public, the world will see whether it is in existence or not and in what condition. Why are you running away from listing? You promised in the manifesto", he said in another tweet.

However, Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that Bhatia did not even enter the school campus and left after scrutinising it from the outside.

Bhardwaj also tweeted a video.

"Despite repeated requests to stay, he did not go inside the school and ran away. We told them that we have to see 498 more schools now, but they did not agree and ran away," he claimed.