NewsIndia
BJP

On camera, BJP and AAP leaders get into argument during inspection of Delhi schools - Watch

The argument erupted between the AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj and the BJP's Gaurav Bhatia when the saffron party spokesperson came to inspect the new Delhi government schools.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 05:27 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

On camera, BJP and AAP leaders get into argument during inspection of Delhi schools - Watch

New Delhi: A heated argument erupted between the AAP`s Saurabh Bhardwaj and the BJP`s Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday when the saffron party spokesperson came to inspect the new government schools. Both the leaders shared the videos of the verbal confrontation claiming their own narrates.

"As promised, I have reached Kautilyaa school at 11 to get the list of 500 new schools from the AAP spokesperson," Bhatia said.

"The spokesperson did not give the list even after asking for the list many times. Also, he claimed old school as his own party constructed one. Their lying has been caught. See the education model of fanatical dishonest Arvind Kejriwal," Bhatia said while sharing the video.

In the second tweet, Bhatia again posted the video and claimed that the first school the AAP spokesperson visited was the old one and the second school is under construction which has already been accepted by the AAP leader.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, make the list of 500 new schools public, the world will see whether it is in existence or not and in what condition. Why are you running away from listing? You promised in the manifesto", he said in another tweet.

However, Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that Bhatia did not even enter the school campus and left after scrutinising it from the outside.

Bhardwaj also tweeted a video.

"Despite repeated requests to stay, he did not go inside the school and ran away. We told them that we have to see 498 more schools now, but they did not agree and ran away," he claimed.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media