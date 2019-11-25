On camera: BJP candidate kicked, punched by TMC workers during West Bengal bypoll

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in West Bengal while voting for Assembly bypoll was underway in the Karimganj constituency. He has been identified as Joy Prakash Majumdar, Bengal BJP vice president and candidate for the Karimpur Assembly bypoll.

A video of the TMC workers dragging, pushing him and then kicking him off the road has gone massively viral on social media and it has also been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of BJP. The agitating mob attacked him and threw him near a ditch.

The incident took place on Monday outside the Ghiyaghat Islampur Primary school booth under the Pipulkhola police station of Nadia district when Majumdar went to the spot on receiving allegations that large amount of food was being cooked in a house for a "suspicious" feast about ten metres from the booth. He found 10-11 people engaged in cooking, and they claimed that the food was being prepared for the polling officials. However, the officials denied any such knowledge.

Senior BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar allegedly assaulted by TMC workers in #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/PHM8Nz8FRx — Zee News (@ZeeNews) November 25, 2019

Majumdar informed administration officials and election authorities after coming out of the booth. But when he was standing on the street, some people surrounded him and started demonstrating.

The central force personnel later rushed in and rescued Majumdar.

"They got enraged as I exposed their planned conspiracy to capture the booth. I have got injuries on my arm and back. This injury will go. But the real question is when will Bengal be freed of the injuries that (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and her associates are inflicting on the state?" he asked.

Live TV

Condemning the attack on party leader, the BJP said that the act proves "what Mamata Banerjee's regime is about."

"Anarchy! This is what Mamata Banerjee’s regime is about! Watch this disturbing footage where TMC workers manhandle and kick BJP’s state Vice President and candidate for Karimpur bypoll Joy Prakash Majumdar while voting is underway in the constituency," read the post.

Anarchy! This is what Mamata Banerjee’s regime is about! Watch this disturbing footage where TMC workers manhandle and kick BJP’s state Vice President and candidate for Karimpur bypoll Joy Prakash Majumdar while voting is underway in the constituency. pic.twitter.com/w6xk7wjeXY — BJP (@BJP4India) November 25, 2019

A complaint with the Election Commission (EC) has been registered by BJP after which the District Magistrate was asked to file a detailed report over the attack.

TMC, however, has denied any involvement of its workers in the incident.

(With IANS inputs)