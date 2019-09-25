On camera: Man falls while boarding moving train in Ahmedabad, rescued by RFP staff

New Delhi: A man had a miraculous escape on Tuesday after he fell down on the platform while trying to board a moving train in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The video was tweeted by the Ministry of Railways and it also carried a warning asking passengers not to board or deboard a moving train.

The incident happened at the Ahmedabad railway station and was recorded on a CCTV camera. The footage shows the passenger running down the stairs to board New Delhi-bound Ashram Express. As he gets on the train, he slips and is dragged by the moving train. His feet get under the train while the rest of his body is on the platform.

Soon, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who were standing on the platform, rushed to help him. He was pushed by the RPF staff back to the train.

Watch the video here:

A passenger tried to board moving 12915 Ashram Exp. at Ahmedabad Station but he slipped and was about to fall in between platform & train. He was promptly pushed back into the coach by the RPF staff. HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN pic.twitter.com/TwIgK95ZIs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2019

"However fit and smart you are, please don't try to entrain/detrain a moving train," added the Railway Ministry in its tweet.