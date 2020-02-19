On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 390th birth anniversary, PM Modi and other leaders pay tributes

While paying tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary today (February 19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him the "the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance". He also said Shivaji's life still motivates millions of people.

PM Modi tweeted, "Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti."

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valorous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed his government's resolve to carry forward the legacy of the Maratha warrior king. Thackeray visited the Shivneri Fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district in the morning today to pay tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and announced Rs 23 crore assistance for the development of the fort.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others also attended the birth anniversary function of Shivaji Maharaj. Thackeray also said that cases filed against protesters during the Maratha quota agitation will be withdrawn.

From Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and senior party leader Ashok Chavan, both ministers in the Thackeray Cabinet, to NCP president Sharad Pawar all paid their respects to Shivaji Maharaj in their respective Twitter posts.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. "Salutations to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the citizens on the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

The Maratha warrior king, Shivaji was born at Shivneri Fort on this day today in the year 1630.