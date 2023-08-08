On Chinese Incursion, Kiren Rijiju Offers To Take Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs To Arunachal To Show 'Nehru's Mistake'

The no-confidence motion saw some heated debates in the Lok Sabha. While opposition members slammed the government on a range of issues, the ruling party MPs recalled the development work done by the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years. Speaking against the no-confidence motion brought by the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that while Congress MPs keep claiming that China occupied parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the truth is that the land was donated to China by former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. Rijiju even offered to take Congress MPs to Arunachal after the Monsoon Session of Parliament to show them the truth.

"In 1962, when China attacked Arunachal and Ladakh, then Atal ji had talked about steps to save our territory. I was not born then but the history and records show what transpired then. When the whole of west Arunachal was captured by China, they reached Assam, then Nehru ji sent a message through All India Radio saying 'my heart goes out to people of Assam'. What he meant was that despite being the Prime Minister, he cannot do anything and only feel the pain of the people of Assam. He should have said that don't worry, we will take back every inch of our land and our Indian forces will save you," said Rijiju in the Lok Sabha.

Slamming Congress for raking up the China incursion claim time and again, Rijiju said, "You (Congress) claimed many times in the past two-three years that China occupied Arunachal land, I want to tell you, in 1959, the land that China captured, it has set up villages there. Congress donated that land to China in 1959. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji and Congress MPs who are not in sync with my statement, please come with me to Arunchal after the Monsoon session, and I will show every inch of the land to you."

Rijiju also said that the days are gone when foreign powers would tell India what to do and what not to do. "Today, no foreign power can interfere in our internal matters...," said Rijiju.

He also said that before 2014, many people from the Northeast faced racial discrimination and atrocities in Delhi and other major cities of the country but the situation has changed after 2014 following PM Modi's intervention.