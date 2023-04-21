On Civil Services Day, PM Modi Advises Bureaucrats To Support Aspiration Of Common Man

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the bureaucrats on the occasion of 16th Civil Services Day in New Delhi. Addressing the civil servants, PM Modi elaborated on the effectiveness of the use of technology to weed out flaws and help the common man. The Prime Minister also advised the civil servants to support the aspirations of the common man of India. PM Modi said that the government system should support the aspirations of the common people for a developed India.

"Today, I want to make a request to the bureaucracy of India, to every government employee of India, be it in the state government or the central government that the country has put a lot of trust in you and has given you a chance. You need to keep that trust and work. You are in service and the basis of your decisions should be only and only the welfare of the country," said the PM. Noting that it is the time when India completes 75 years of its independence and a time when we are planning for the next 25 years when the country will be celebrating its 100th year of independence, Modi said that the civil servants are lucky as they got the chance to serve the nation in its Amrit Kal.

#WATCH | "It was due to the previous system that there were over 4 cr fake gas connections, 4cr fake ration cards, minority ministry was giving scholarship benefits to 30 lakh fake youths...": PM Modi addresses civil servants on Civil Services Day pic.twitter.com/HIHPwsBZdJ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

PM Modi's Reminds Officials Of 'Panch-Pran'

PM Modi also invoked his 'Panch Pran' saying that the energy that will emanate from the inspiration of Panch Prana will give India the height it always deserved. He said that people's perception has also changed as earlier it was thought that the government will do everything, but now it is thought that the government will do everything for everyone. The Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal- Goal of developed India, to remove any trace of colonial mindset, take pride in our roots, unity and sense of duty among citizens.

India's Time Has Arrived: PM Modi

PM Modi said that this is the time of India and the global expectation from the country has also increased. "India`s time has arrived, and today, the expectations of the whole world have increased from India. Experts, as well as organisations from across the world, are saying that India`s time has arrived," he said. Prime Minister Modi also said that India is number one in digital payments and the country's rural economy is transforming. "India is number one in digital payments. India is one of the countries where mobile data is the cheapest. Today, the country's rural economy is transforming," he said. The Prime Minister said that the progress of India in the last nine years has prepared the stage for a very big leap.

"In the last nine years, if even the poorest of the poor of the country has got the confidence of good governance, then your hard work has also been there in this. If India`s development has gained new momentum in the last nine years, it was also not possible without your participation. Despite the Covid crisis, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world," said PM Modi.