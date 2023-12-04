trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695216
On First Day Of Winter Session, PM Modi's Advice To Opposition Over Assembly Polls Defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while winter is approaching slowly, the political heat is increasing very fast.

Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at opposition parties saying that the election results show that people are rejecting negativity. He said that opposition parties should learn from the defeat and indulge in positive discussions in Parliament. 

"...Rajnaitik garmi badi tezi se badh rahi hai. Yesterday, the results of the four-state elections came out. The results are very encouraging - encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of the common people of the country and to the bright future of the country," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the country has rejected negativity. He also said that Parliament is temple of democracy and is essential for public aspiration and to strengthen the foundation of developed India.

"When there is good governance, when there is devotion to public welfare, the word anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant. You can call it pro-incumbency or good governance or transparency or concrete plans for public welfare - but this has been the experience," said PM Modi after BJP's historic win in three states.

This is a developing story.

