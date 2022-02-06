On Karnataka hijab row, BJP's CT Ravi says, 'Education decides future, not uniform'

New Delhi: The Karnataka ‘hijab’ in the school controversy that led to a war of words between the BJP and Congress does not seem to end anytime soon. In what marks the latest development, another BJP leader CT Ravi said that uniforms in schools are introduced for a reason and thus, students must not indulge in politics created by Congress and focus on their studies.

“There should be only school uniforms in school. Congress is doing unnecessary controversy and creating a gap between students. I appeal to students to focus on their education. Education will decide their future, not the uniform,” ANI quoted Ravi as saying.

The statements were in alignment with the state education directive saying that all government schools should follow the uniform dress code, declared by the state government.

The department’s circular on the issue did not go well with the Congress leader who accused the BJP of playing foul politics with children and not respecting their choices.

Meanwhile, Hindu, as well as Muslim students, took to the streets, with one group demanding permission to wear hijab in classes and another group demanding to permit saffron shawls if hijab is allowed.

Later, the students were sent back to their homes by the police.

The row on hijab surfaced in the state after a few Muslim students insisted that they want to attend classes by wearing hijab at a Pre-University College in the Udupi district but were denied entry.

The students have approached the High Court and the ruling BJP government has set up a high-level committee to look into the issue.

Live TV