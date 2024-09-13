On Opposition’s Concerns Over PM-CJI Meet, BJP’s ‘Iftaar Party’ Counter

New Delhi: As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s casual visit to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s residence on Ganesh Puja, faced a significant backlash from the opposition, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has responded by reminding Congress of a similar incident concerning former PM Manmohan Singh.

BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala shared some old pictures of Manmohan Singh with the then CJI KG Balakrishnan laughing at an Iftar party in 2009.

Poonawalla circulated old photographs of the 2009 Iftar party showing then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh together with then Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan. Poonawalla remarked that during that period, the Opposition believed the “judiciary was safe.” He compared this with the current situation, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at Ganesh Puja at the Chief Justice’s residence has led to claims that the “judiciary has been compromised.”

2009- PM Manmohan Singh's Iftaar Party was attended by then CJI KG Balakrishnan- Sshhhh - Yeh Secular hai.. judiciary is safe!



PM Modi attends Ganesh Puja at current CJI House - oh God Judiciary compromised pic.twitter.com/vhkUdRRVHI — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 12, 2024

‘Should they be enemies?...’ said BJP’s Sambit Patra on Opposition’s remarks. He said that this is the beauty of democracy that the different ‘pillars’ maintain different courtesy’s when on-duty and when off-duty.

Patra asserted, “The leaders of the Opposition are doing politics over the Ganesh prayers offered by PM Modi at CJI Chandrachud's residence yesterday... Should the different pillars of democracy not converge? Should they be enemies?... Should they have no courtesies towards each other?”

The speaker questioned the inconsistency in objections, pointing out that while there are concerns about the Prime Minister meeting the Chief Justice of India, similar meetings involving Rahul Gandhi with figures like Ilhan Omar, the Chinese Premier, and George Soros, as well as signing MoUs, have been ignored.

He noted that there was no objection to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attending Iftar parties, suggesting a double standard regarding the significance of these interactions.