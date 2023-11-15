New Delhi: After his successful roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the BJP workers to make sure that the entire route was cleaned up swiftly. The BJP workers rose to the challenge and showed why Indore is India’s cleanest city. In just a few hours, they cleared the litter and waste from the road and restored its pristine condition. PM Modi dazzled the voters of Indore with a huge roadshow on Tuesday evening, as he campaigned for the BJP in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on November 17.

PM Modi arrived in Indore after addressing rallies in various parts of the state and got on an open ‘chariot’ made on a small four-wheeler from the city’s Bada Ganpati square. The road was lined with saffron cloth on both sides, creating a “saffron corridor” for the prime minister’s roadshow, a BJP leader said.

On completion of the roadshow in Indore, Madhya Pradesh yesterday, Prime Minister had asked that BJP Karyakartas should ensure that the entire stretch is cleaned quickly, the entire stretch was cleaned up in a matter of hours: Source pic.twitter.com/JOCMLqBDde — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

Modi greeted the people who gathered on the sides of the road, waving the BJP flags and cheering for him. The people showered flowers on him at different points on the route. They also displayed pictures of the Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya along with Modi’s photos, and chanted the “Modi, Modi” slogan.

The prime minister’s chariot covered a distance of about 1.5 km and passed through Indore-1, Indore-4 and Indore-3 assembly constituencies, reaching Rajbada intersection in the heart of the city an hour later.

There, Modi paid tribute to the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar, the former ruler of the Holkar dynasty of Indore, and garlanded it. State BJP president V D Sharma was with the PM on the chariot during the roadshow. The police had made elaborate security arrangements for the roadshow.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP had won four out of the five seats in the urban area of Indore, while the Congress had only one seat in Indore-1.

This time, the BJP has nominated its national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya as its candidate from Indore-1, who is facing a tough fight from the incumbent Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla. The campaigning for the MP assembly polls will end on Wednesday evening.