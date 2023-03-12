Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has sent a clear message to his former boss - Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - Gehlot on the issue of the Pulwama Widow protests. The protest, which was the least desired by the factionalism-hit Congress in the election year, is clearly mishandled by its government so far. On the other hand, it's a shot in the arm in the opposition BJP in the state.

Pulwaman Martyr Widows' Protests: What's the issue?

The wives of Pulwama martyrs -- Manju Jat, Sundari Devi, Madhubala Meena -- had been staging a protest for set of demands outside Pilot's residence for a week. However, the police forcefully removed them the protest site at 3 am on Thursday and took them to their village in an ambulance.

Manju Jat and Sundari Devi are demanding government jobs for their respective brother-in-law, but the government`s argument is that there is no provision to give a government job to such a kin. Madhubala is demanding that his husband`s statue be installed at the Sangod Square in Kota. The widows of the Pulwama martyrs are also demanding action against the policemen who `misbehaved` with them.

Sachin Pilot's stand and its significance beyond the issue

Sachin Pilot, going against the partyline, has openly supported the martyr widow's protests. Breaking his silence, Pilot said - "rules were amended earlier, they can be amended further as well"

"Politics on `Virangana` (widows of soldiers who died in Pulwama attack) is wrong. It will send a wrong message. The issue of one-two job isn`t big, rules were amended earlier, and they can be amended further as well".

Pilot, not taking Gehlot's name, suggested what should and shouldn't be done in the situation - a statement of disagreement.

"We should try to listen to them peacefully and give answers that gives them satisfaction We should do whatever work we can. This is a matter related to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, but till now there is no dialogue or way of the solution has been shown from there. However, nobody should play politics on this sensitive issue".

Changed dimensions

Pilot and Gehlot have had clear disagreements in past, with the former making his aspirations clear for the state's top job. The Gandhis, however, always sided with Gehlot but didn't abandon Pilot at the same time. However, things completely changed when Gehlot went against Gandhis' decision to make him the party head and leave the post of state CM - a post later given to Mallikarjun Kharge.

While having disagreements is normal, stating them in public, at a time when elections are on head, is not.

Pilot's stand cleared one aspect - party has differences, and the top state leadership won't leave a chance to put each other in trouble.

