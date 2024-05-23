Exuding confidence in the electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the candidate from the party securing the monumental win will be the Prime Minister. He asserted that it is not a beauty contest between people, the alliance is a party based on democracy.

Ramesh was responding to a question asked by news agency ANI about whether party leader Rahul Gandhi is the prime ministerial face. He said that the question must be which party or alliance will get the mandate.

"It is not a beauty contest between people. We are a party-based democracy. The question is which party or alliance will get the mandate. Individuals are not that important. Parties get the majority. Party chooses their leader, and that leader becomes the PM.” Ramesh told the agency.

He added that the same happened in 2004, when the name of the then PM, Manmohan Singh, was announced within four days of the Congress party securing the victory. Ramesh said, “This time it won't even take 4 days. The PM's name will be announced within two days.”

However, many Indian National Congress leaders have indicated on several occasions that Rahul Gandhi is the potential Prime Minister candidate from the INDIA bloc. Congress Priyanka Gandhi, who is leading the election campaign for the alliance, has claimed on several occasions that Rahul Gandhi is a suitable prime ministerial candidate as he exhibits all the necessary qualities.

Also, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of the country. He highlighted how Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra establishes himself as the most fitting PM candidate.

Rahul Gandhi is running for the Lok Sabha elections in two constituencies: Wayanad and Raebareli.