Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath today hit back at the Congress party and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the latter's Ayodhya remark. Addressing a rally in Haryana for the assembly polls, CM Yogi Adityanath said that there are differences between those raised in Ram's culture and Rome's culture.

"In Ayodhya, the wait of 500 years is over. On 22 January 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The whole nation and the whole world are happy but the Congress leaders have a problem with this as well. This is the difference between Ram's culture and Rome's culture," said CM Adityanath.

The BJP leader further said that those who were raised in Ram's culture kept fighting for 500 years and sacrificed themselves for the Ram temple.

"On the one side, Lord Ram's consecration has been done in Ayodhya and on the other side are those who were raised in Rome's culture and call themselves 'accidental Hindus', how can they tolerate this? They say when the Lord Ram's temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya, singing and dancing was taking place there. Listen, your family kept doing this their whole lives. That's why, by insulting Hindus and Sanatan culture as well as defaming the constitution and institutions abroad, these Congress put a question mark on themselves," said CM Adityanath.

The BJP leader was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that when Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated, 'naach-gaana' (singing and dancing) took place there but not a single farmer was present.