On Relation With PM Modi, US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Says This

Washington: Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasised the role of India in deterring China in the Indo-Pacific region. He also stated that the US has also been a little bit less reliable than necessary, and he would like to shore that up as the President.

Ramaswamy was speaking at the PBD podcast on the 'Valuentainment' platform, where he was asked if the Ohio-based entrepreneur has any relation with PM Modi. Speaking at the podcast, Ramaswamy said, “I don't know him yet, but…the morning before he came for his joint session (at US Congress) so I stuck around, one of the people had me as their guest and so I stuck around and heard his address. I have been impressed by him as a leader”.

“At the same time, I think that India is going to have to step it up a little bit. They haven’t really met the full level of military commitments that I'd like to see a little woefully on the trade relationship and you know understandably the US has also been a little bit less reliable than necessary. So I want to shore that up,” he added.



Ramaswamy further said that having India as a reliable partner for the US is a further deterrent to Xi Jinping, adding that avoiding the war over Taiwan will be the “most important” thing in terms of foreign policy by the next US president.

“If you want to think about a conflict situation with Taiwan, what people forget, is the Indian Ocean is where the Middle Eastern Oil supplies run through to get to China and so if India is actually a reliable partner that is a further deterrent to Xi Jinping even going after Taiwan. And I think I have probably the clearest vision of anybody in this race in either party Patrick of how to deter China from going after Taiwan while avoiding war over that island. And I think it's gonna be the most important thing the next president does from the standpoint of foreign policy,” he further added.

The Republican leader stated that he would “abandon” the perception that the US is the “moral arbiter” of what happens in the world and will focus on advancing the interests of the American homeland.

“I'm going to abandon the lie that I think we've told in the US at times that we're somehow a moral Arbiter of what happens in the world. What I'm going to say is the truth my job as US president is to advance the interests of the Homeland to actually take care of American citizens. I have a moral obligation to my fellow citizens to take care of them

He added, “…If I'm saying that ‘oh this is about to fight for democracy’ in some random nation that banned 11 opposition parties and Consolidated State media into one arm we don't care beans about somebody invading another country in Africa no it doesn't make sense…I'm in this to just Advance American interest then two parties can reach a deal that makes sense for both parties”.

The Indian-American entrepreneur added that he is ready for the challenge of dealing with leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, who are “off the top of their game” and have “their best days behind them” with some insecurities.

Notably, Ramaswamy has called the US support to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia “disastrous”. He has advocated for ending the war on terms with Moscow retaining parts of the Donbas region and Kyiv not joining NATO. He has pointed out the argument that Russian President Vladimir Putin must exit his military alliance with China to end the conflict, which will leave Beijing in a weaker position to invade Taiwan.

Notably, Ramaswamy had shot up sharply in GOP primary polls, standing tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the second position. However, both candidates lag hugely behind former President Donald Trump who leads with 56 per cent, as per The Hill.

In another poll by RealClearPolitics, Trump is far out in front of the 2024 GOP race with 53.6 per cent support, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 13.5 per cent, and Ramaswamy at 7.3 per cent, New York Post reported. The next US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.