On Religious Conversion, Major Remark By Allahabad High Court: 'Majority Population May Become Minority If...'

The Allahabad High Court has issued a significant statement, warning that if the large-scale illegal religious conversions continue, the majority population of the country may become a minority. The court emphasized the need for an immediate halt to gatherings that facilitate the conversion of the country's citizens.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal made this remark while rejecting the bail plea of Kailash, a resident of Maudaha in Hamirpur, under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Kailash was charged with illegal religious conversion. The complainant, Ramkali Prajapati, had filed an FIR stating that Kailash took her brother, Ramphal, to Delhi to attend a social event. Several other villagers were also taken to this event, where they were allegedly lured and converted to Christianity.

According to Ramkali, her brother was mentally ill. After Kailash's arrest, his lawyer claimed that Kailash did not convert the complainant's brother. The event was organized by Pastor Sonu, who carried out the conversions and has since been released on bail.

The Additional Advocate General for the state argued that such gatherings are being organized on a large scale to convert people to Christianity, with Kailash being involved in taking villagers and facilitating these conversions in exchange for substantial money.

The court stated that Article 25 of the Constitution grants individuals the freedom to choose their religion voluntarily, but it does not permit conversions through inducement. Promoting one's religion does not mean converting individuals from other religions to one's own.

The court reiterated the necessity of immediately stopping gatherings that aim to convert citizens. Article 25 does not provide for conversion. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal made these remarks while rejecting the bail plea of Kailash, accused in the conversion case.

Ramkali Prajapati from Hamirpur had filed the FIR, stating that her mentally ill brother was taken to Delhi by Kailash for a week, allegedly for treatment. However, he did not return within a week. After several days, Kailash brought her brother back and took several villagers to Delhi again, where they were converted to Christianity during an event in exchange for money. (With agency inputs)