On Reports Of Rs 600 Crore Proceeds, Tejashwi Yadav's 'Show Panchnama' Challenge To BJP

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday denied the ED's claim of proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore in the 'land for job scam'. Terming the Enforcement Directorate's claims as 'misleading rumours', Tejashwi asked the BJP government to release the list of the Panchnama (Seizure List) signed after the raid. In a tweet in Hindi he said, "Instead of spreading misleading rumours here and there or getting news planted by the BJP government by quoting sources, the list of the Panchnama (Seizure List) signed after the raid should be made public. If we make it public then what will be the respect of these poor leaders? Think."

Earlier today, the ED said it seized "unaccounted cash" worth Rs 1 crore and discovered proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after raiding RJD leader Lalu Prasad's family in connection with a money laundering case involving the railways' land for job scam.

याद करिए- 2017 में भी कथित 8000 करोड़ का लेन-देन, हजारों करोड़ का मॉल, सैंकड़ों संपत्तियां, अभी चंद महीनों पहले गुरुग्राम में अरबों का WhiteLand कंपनी का UrbanCube मॉल भी मिला था।



भाजपाई अब कथित 600 करोड़ का नया हिसाब लाने से पहले अपने सूत्रों को पुराने का तो हिसाब दे देते https://t.co/nI6siUh5mu — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 11, 2023

"Remember - in 2017 also, there was an alleged transaction of 8000 crores, mall worth thousands of crores, hundreds of properties, just a few months ago the UrbanCube mall of billions of WhiteLand Company was also found in Gurugram. Now before bringing the new account of the alleged 600 crores, the BJP should have given the old account to its sources" the Bihar deputy CM said in another tweet.

ED conducted searches at 24 locations in the Railways Land for Job Scam, resulting in the recovery of unaccounted cash of Rs 1 Crore, foreign currency including US$ 1900, 540 gms gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery, news agency ANI reported. It stated that an investigation is being conducted to uncover additional investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their friends in various sectors, including real estate, in various locations.

On Friday, the ED raided numerous locations associated with Prasad's family members, including that of his son, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, in Delhi.

The federal agency recently questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively. The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates.