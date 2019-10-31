On Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, PM Modi to pay tribute to him at Statue of Unity, nation gears up for 'Run For Unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has planned a series of events in different parts of the country on Thursday to mark the 114th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man' of India.

PM Modi will pay tribute to Sardar Patel, first Home Minister and first Deputy PM, at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat`s Kevadia on the occasion. He is also expected to participate at the Ekta Diwas Parade, visit the Technology Demonstration Site and later interact with Civil Service Probationers at Kevadia.

The Centre has been promoting the day as 'National Unity Day' through a "Run for Unity" event, which will be held in Delhi and other cities. It is expected that thousands of people, including political leaders and celebrities will participate in the events across India. Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day.

The Delhi Metro services started running from 4 am from all terminal stations across the national capital to facilitate 'Run for Unity' event participants.

On October 27, in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had appealed people to participate in the event. "This day gives the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost. Like every year, Run for Unity is being organised on October 31. People from all sections of society will participate in it. `Run for Unity` is a symbol of unison, that the nation being united, is moving in one direction and collectively aims for- One goal! Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat," he had said. The Prime Minister said that `Run for Unity` is an event which is beneficial for the mind, body and soul.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the commemorative Run For Unity from New Delhi's Major Dhyanchand National Stadium at 7 am. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the 'Run for Unity' in Lucknow to mark the occasion. The run will start from the statue of Patel located near GPO Hazratganj and end at K D Singh Babu Stadium. Similar events will be organised in all districts of the state and CM Yogi Adityanath has urged everyone to participate in the event. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will flag off Run for Unity in Ahmedabad at Shahibaug Police Stadium.

For this occasion, a web portal `runforunity.gov.in` has also been launched wherein one can find information about various venues for the Run for Unity, that is being organised across the country. PM Modi had in October 2018 inaugurated Sardar Patel`s `Statue of Unity` on the occasion of his 143rd birth anniversary. Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake.