topStoriesenglish2593472
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

On Sibling's Day, Priyanka Gandhi's Post For Brother Rahul And 'Won't Back Down Message'

The closeness between the Gandhi siblings is evident with both frequently seen hugging each other, cracking jokes or sharing a moment.

Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 07:24 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

On Sibling's Day, Priyanka Gandhi's Post For Brother Rahul And 'Won't Back Down Message'

Posting a picture on Siblings Day of Rahul Gandhi and her walking down a snowbound road, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity and won't back down from the truth no matter how many desert him. Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on April 10. Marking the day with a post on Instagram, the Congress leader said she is proud of Rahul Gandhi and always would be.

"So there's a Sibling's Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won't back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him," she said in her post. Accompanying the post was a photograph of the brother and sister in Srinagar at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this year. The closeness between the Gandhi siblings is evident with both frequently seen hugging each other, cracking jokes or sharing a moment.

Earlier this year at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the brother and sister got into a snowball fight at a campsite in Srinagar. Videos and photographs of the fun fight shared by the Congress went viral immediately.
There have been several other instances. A video from the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 showing them meeting each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh and sharing a few light-hearted moments was also distributed widely.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?