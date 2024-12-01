On The Borders Of Bravery: BSF Raising Day Celebrates A Legacy Of Service

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, shared his wishes on the occasion of Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day, observed on Sunday, December 1.

In a post on X, Gandhi praised the dedication, bravery, and sacrifices of the BSF, calling them a daily source of inspiration.

"On BSF Raising Day, I send my heartfelt greetings and salute to all the courageous personnel of India's First Line of Defence who protect our nation's borders. Your dedication, bravery, service, and sacrifices inspire us every single day. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also shared their greetings to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the Border Security Force (BSF) on their Raising Day. He described the BSF as a vital part of India’s defence system, showcasing unmatched bravery, dedication, and commitment to service.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The BSF is a crucial line of defence for our nation. Their courage and vigilance ensure the safety and security of our country. Warm wishes to the BSF on their Raising Day!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his greetings on X, praising the bravery and sacrifices of BSF personnel. He highlighted their selflessness and readiness to make the ultimate sacrifice as a true example of serving the nation.

"Greetings to the BSF personnel and their families on this special day. The soldiers of @BSF_India have protected the honor and aspirations of Bharat with unwavering determination, never hesitating to lay down their lives for the country," Shah wrote.

He further added, "Their sacrifices and courage inspire countless patriots and ensure that our nation continues to prosper. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who gave their lives in the line of duty."

The Border Security Force (BSF), the largest border-guarding force in the world with nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1.

The BSF was established as a paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs to protect India’s borders with Pakistan and, later, Bangladesh. Its primary roles include ensuring the nation’s security, preventing illegal activities, and assisting in counter-insurgency operations.

Since its formation, the BSF has been a key force in safeguarding India’s borders, protecting the country’s territorial integrity, and maintaining peace along the border areas.

BSF Jurisdiction in India

The Border Security Force (BSF) is India's primary border guarding organization, tasked with maintaining the security of India's land borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The BSF's jurisdiction extends 50 kilometers into Indian territory from the International Border in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, and throughout the entire states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. Within this jurisdiction, BSF personnel have the authority to arrest, search, and seize under specific laws, including the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Passports Act. This jurisdiction allows the BSF to effectively combat trans-border crimes such as smuggling, infiltration, and illegal migration.

Guiding Principles of the BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) operates with a clear vision and motto that guide its actions and define its purpose. The BSF's vision is to be a premier border guarding force that is trusted and respected for its professionalism, dedication, and commitment to national security. This vision reflects the BSF's ambition to be a leading force in border management, constantly adapting to evolving challenges and threats. The BSF's motto, "Duty Unto Death" ( जीवन पर्यन्त कर्तव्य), encapsulates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's borders, even in the face of extreme danger and adversity. This motto reflects the BSF's core values of courage, sacrifice, and selfless service to the nation.