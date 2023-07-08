On Uniform Civil Code, Ghulam Nabi Azad's 3-Word Advice To Modi Government

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is one of the most debated topics in Indian politics today given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024 where the BJP is likely to make it the key poll plank. While Islamic organisations have already opposed the move, several political parties including some allies of the BJP have expressed their apprehensions against the UCC. Now, senior politician and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad has also expressed his views on the controversial issue.

Speaking to the media, Azad advised the Modi government to 'never think of' moving forward with the UCC. "This is not as easy as abrogation of article 370. It has all religions, not only Muslims, but it has Sikhs, Christians, tribals, Jains, and Parsis. Angering so many religions at the same time will not be good for any government and my advice to this government is that they should never think of taking such a step," said Azad, chief of Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

Speaking about the restoration of the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said, "When the Assembly was dissolved in 2018, since then we are waiting for the elections to be held in J&K. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are waiting for the democratic set-up to be restored in the state...meaning that the elected representatives become MLAs and they run the government. Because only elected representatives can do many work in democracy. Across the world or in any part of India, the 'officer sarkar' can't run for more than six months..." said Azad.

Meanwhile, the Law Commission of India on Friday issued a disclaimer to inform the public at large regarding certain WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages being circulated pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Law Commission urged that the public exercise caution and rely on official sources for accurate information. According to the Law Commission Disclaimer, it has come to notice that certain phone numbers are rotating among individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. It is clarified that the Law Commission has no involvement or connection with these texts, calls, or messages, and disclaims any responsibility or endorsement thereof.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the Law Commission of India to access the Public Notice issued in this regard. Further, in the Public Notice, dated June 14, 2023, suggestions, views, or inputs regarding the Uniform Civil Code may be presented through the "click here" button or by email at membersecretary-lci@gov.in to the Law Commission of India