‘On Whose Demand...’: India Flags Security Lapse After Khalistani Extremists Attack Hindu Temple In Brampton

Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada: India expressed strong disappointment on Monday over the violence at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, stating it was "deeply disappointed to see such disruption being allowed" during routine consular operations. India expressed concern over the lack of security, and questioned, “on whose demand such events are organized in the first place.”

The development comes after, Khalistani extremists invaded the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on November 3, assaulting devotees and vandalizing property during the incident.

According to a statement by High Commission of India in Ottawa, Similar attempts were reported from across country. “There were also attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on Nov 2-3,” the press release read.

India questioned the Canadian security arrangements, saying “In light of these incidents, and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats & officials...organization of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities.”

Meanwhile, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked cops for their rapid action, he wrote in a post on ‘X’, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.”

Following skirmishes attributed to Sikh activists, heavy police presence was established at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. Several viral videos showed individuals breaching the temple gates and assaulting devotees within the premises.

A spokesperson for the Peel Regional Police informed news agency AFP that no arrests have been made, and the police have refrained from assigning blame for the violence reported.