YAMUNA POLLUTION IN DELHI

On Yamuna Pollution in Delhi, BJP's scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal govt

The Flood & Irrigation department has failed Delhiites by not even being able to keep Yamuna`s flood area banks clean, Delhi BJP`s Working President Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 06:41 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The BJP`s Delhi unit on Tuesday said that the Arvind Kejriwal government has failed on every front of governance and development but its failure on cleaning the Yamuna river -- the lifeline of the national capital -- is "absolute".

It`s really shameful that Chief Minister Kejriwal calls Yamuna a pious river but has done nothing in the last eight years of power. All concerned departments of Delhi Government be it Delhi Jal Board, Flood & Irrigation Department or the PWD instead of curbing falling of pollutants into the Yamuna have allowed it to increase with every passing day. DJB has failed to install a requisite number of STPs while PWD has failed to remove solid pollutants from the drains under it. The Flood & Irrigation department has failed Delhiites by not even being able to keep Yamuna`s flood area banks clean, Delhi BJP`s Working President Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

The situation has so deteriorated that it has forced the NGT to form a high-level committee to clean up the Yamuna river under the Lt. Governor of Delhi keeping away the Chief Minister from it.

After NGT`s order of formation of a High-Level Committee on Monday, the Chief Minister owes a reply to people of Delhi over his government`s failure to clean Yamuna and manage drains falling into it.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

