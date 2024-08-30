Advertisement
AKHILESH ON YOGI ADITYANATH

On Yogi Adityanath's Remark On Samajwadi Party's Red Cap, Akhilesh Yadav's 'Motherly Love' Jibe

SP chief  Akhilesh Yadav said those who lack love, unity, and harmony in their lives often have ill will towards the colour red.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav countered Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "cap is red but deeds are black" jibe, Yadav on Friday said no colour is good or bad, it is about perspective.

Reacting to Yogi's remark, Yadav said those who lack love, unity, and harmony in their lives often have ill will towards the colour red.

"If a colour is liked by someone in particular, then there are special psychological reasons for it and if someone gets angry on seeing a colour, then there are some negative psychological reasons for that too," he said in a post on X, PTI reported.

 

 

"The truth is that every colour is obtained from nature and positive people do not consider any colour to be negative. Instead of positive diversity towards colours; We should have multi-coloured goodwill towards those who have a negative view of division and disintegration because this is not their fault but the result of their monochrome narrow dominant thinking," Yadav added.

Talking about black, the former Uttar Pradesh CM remarked, "Black colour is particularly positive in Indian contexts, such as the 'black tika' applied to the children of the family to protect them from the evil eye and the use of black beads in the mangalsutra, a symbol of marital bliss."

He further added that those who lack the element of motherly love or good fortune in their lives, psychologically develop an aversion towards the black colour. 

His remarks came a day after Adityanath's statement, PIT reported, he stated, "Everyone is familiar with the misdeeds of the SP. If you turn the pages, the SP's history is full of black deeds. The SP's cap is 'laal' (red) but its 'karname kale hain' (deeds are black). They are repeating their history." 

