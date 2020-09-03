Onam festival: Karnataka extends bus services from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various parts of Kerala

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended special bus services (started for the Onam festival) from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various parts of Kerala. Operation of bus services from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Kerala will end on September 7 and from Kerala on September 8.

According to KSRTC said, "KSRTC is operating special services to Kerala State on the occasion of Onam festival from August 24, 2020, till September 6, 2020. They are run from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various places in Kerala. For the convenience of the travelling public, the operation of special services is extended up to September 8."

"The operation of buses from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Kerala state will end on September 7 and from Kerala on September 8," it said, adding that the services will be operated on the below-mentioned routes.

- From Bengaluru to Kannur, Ernakulam, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palghat.

- Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vadakara and from these places to Bengaluru.

- From Mysuru to Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kottayam and from these places to Mysuru.

From Karnataka to Kerala, as per Kerala government orders, all passengers coming from other states to Kerala shall mandatorily register in the COVID Jagratha Portal of Kerala Govt, said the press note.

Proof of registration shall be shown to KSRTC officials before boarding the bus, otherwise boarding will be denied. It also mandatory for all passengers to wear a mask.

Passengers can book tickets in advance online at www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters for the above services. The passengers are requested to avail of the above facilities, it added.