Once a Terrorist hub, Gurez is now becoming Tourist heaven

Jammu and Kashmir: North Kashmir's Gurez sector was one of the most volatile areas close to the Line of Control. It was the traditional route of terrorists and was hit by continuous ceasefire violations. Now, the Gurez valley has been awarded India's best offbeat tourist destination. At a recently held national award function, Gurez was awarded the best offbeat tourist destination in India.

The efforts of the Indian army are paying off. The Indian Army along with the civil administration has been working hard to promote Gurez to bring tourists to this part of the Kashmir Valley.

Around 0.4 million tourists have visited the Gurez valley since the summer of 2021. Securing the borders and opening the road to Gurez for tourists has been the Indian Army's priority. And the locals of the place are thankful to the soldiers for helping them with mostly every need of theirs.

"Whatever we have here is because of the Indian Army. We cannot forget what the Indian army has done for the people of Gurez. They live in our hearts. With the change that happened in the last few years especially after Jammu Kashmir became a Union Territory, we have Mobile phone service here now," Ghulam Mohamad Lone, Sarpanch, Kanzalwan, Gurez told Zee News.

"We are thankful to the Indian Army that our daughters can give online classes from Gurez. The army is securing the area and is helping us to bring the tourists here and in the last two years, we are finally getting a lot of tourists and we are hopeful we will get more tourists in future, all the projects running here are because of the Indian army," he further said.

There are dozens of new hotels and homestays that have opened in the Gurez Valley. The locals are converting their houses into homestays and allowing tourists to experience the culture and heritage of the Gurez Valley.

All these hoteliers and guest house owners are profiting from the tourist arrivals. There are numerous campsites across the Gurez valley run by the locals. Trekkers from across the world have been visiting and hiking the mountains of the Himalayan region.

"We have been able to do a business of around 9 lakh rupees in a year. All the hotels and guest houses were booked. This place had ceasefire violations and shelling but in the last few years it has become peaceful and it has also become a tourist hub. We are sure our future is bright and there is a lot of talent here. Kashmir is the real heaven and now people are finding new places in the valley to visit. We could have not done anything without the help of the Indian army. The army interacted with the tourists and gave them a different experience of the place,'' said Mohsin Lone, Hotelier.

The Tourism department has been holding festivals and promoting these destinations through road shows and campaigning across India. The department has been helping the locals to convert their houses into homestays. Earlier, people required permission to go to Gurez valley from the administration and security forces, which is not required anymore.

"We have done it. Gurez has become a great destination for tourists. We are promoting the places and showcasing this to tourists. We are taking new initiatives and we have got a great response from people. The benefit of the tourism boom will be for the locals of the place,'' said G N Ito, Director of Tourism.

The locals of the Gurez valley are welcoming the tourists with open arms. They have opened their homes to tourists across the world. With the main motive of showcasing the culture and ethnic values of the people of the Gurez.