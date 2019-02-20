One Army jawan killed, five trapped after avalanche in Himachal Pradesh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

The ITBP and district police have launched an operation to rescue the jawans, ANI reported.

KINNAUR: At least one Army jawan lost his life and five are feared trapped after an avalanche hit them in Namgya region of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh. 

The ITBP and district police have launched an operation to rescue the jawans, ANI reported.

Sources said that the avalanche occurred at around 11am. A total of six army men were trapped and one of them was rescued in a critical condition, who later passed away.

The incident happened at in the Dogri Nala area, which had not been hit by an avalanche in the past.

Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand told IANS that the deadly avalanche was triggered by fierce snow blizzards near Namgyal village bordering Tibet. The site of disaster around some 350 km from the state capital.

"A search and rescue operation to locate the five missing jawans is on. It was snowed heavily in the area," he said. The ITBP personnel were busy repairing the water pipeline when the avalanche hit the region.

(with IANS inputs)

