One BSF Personnel Hurt In Unprovoked Firing By Pakistan Rangers In J&K's Arnia, Locals Panic

The Pakistan Rangers opened fire in the Arnia area during the night of Thursday and Friday and faced a strong response from BSF troops.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector, the Border guarding force said in a statement. The Pakistan Rangers opened fire in the Arnia area during the night of Thursday and Friday and faced a strong response from BSF troops.

“Pak Rangers resorted to Mortar shelling which was countered by BSF with appropriate response. Intermittent firing continued till 3 a.m.,” said the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. “One BSF personnel sustained minor injuries in Pak firing has been provided with medical aid,” added the BSF. Locals find mortar shells, stay indoors as firing continues

Meanwhile, panic gripped Arnia and other areas of the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the India-Pakistan international border after Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on BSF troops.

“There was a lot of firing by Pakistan overnight. No person was injured but houses were damaged. This kind of firing from the Pakistani side has been witnessed after almost six years. Our security forces retaliated to the firing,” Dev Raj Chowdhary, Sarpanch, at border village Bulleh Chak in Sai Kalan, Arnia of RS Pura sector in Jammu said.

Locals also found mortal shells in the border village of Bulleh Chak. “We have found three mortar shells so far after overnight shelling from the Pakistan side. No person has been injured in the incident,” a local said.

Alarmed at the firing, panicked locals stayed indoors. “A large mortar shell damaged our house around 8 p.m. last night. The kitchen has been damaged. By God’s grace, we were saved. The glasses of the windows have broken,” Ekta who resides in Arnia said.

