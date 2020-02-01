One CAF soldier killed, 3 others injured after colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) soldier was killed and three others injured on Saturday after one of the soldiers allegedly opened fire on his colleagues Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

The shooting incident took place at CAF camp in Farsegarh at around 4 pm. A soldier, identified as Dayashankar Shukla, opened fire on his fellow soldiers--Raviranjan and Mohammad Sharif injuring them. Raviranjan died on the spot.

Shukla then tried to commit suicide with his service rifle. The situation of Dayashankar is said to be critical. The incident took place after a dispute between the soldiers. The Inspector General (IG) of Police Bastar P Sundararaj confirmed the incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.