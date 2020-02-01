हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh Armed Force

One CAF soldier killed, 3 others injured after colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A soldier, identified as Dayashankar Shukla, opened fire on his fellow soldiers--Raviranjan and Mohammad Sharif injuring them. Raviranjan died on the spot.

One CAF soldier killed, 3 others injured after colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) soldier was killed and three others injured on Saturday after one of the soldiers allegedly opened fire on his colleagues Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

The shooting incident took place at CAF camp in Farsegarh at around 4 pm. A soldier, identified as Dayashankar Shukla, opened fire on his fellow soldiers--Raviranjan and Mohammad Sharif injuring them. Raviranjan died on the spot.

Live TV

Shukla then tried to commit suicide with his service rifle. The situation of Dayashankar is said to be critical. The incident took place after a dispute between the soldiers. The Inspector General (IG) of Police Bastar P Sundararaj confirmed the incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
Chhattisgarh Armed ForceCAFChhattisgarh shooting
Next
Story

Union Budget 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda call it visionary; Opposition criticises, slams govt for 'all talk'

Must Watch

PT4M49S

DNA: Non Stop News; Feb 01, 2020