One CRPF Jawan dead, four including Kashmiri Pandit injured in three terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: One CRPF Jawan was killed while four including a Kashmiri Pandit were injured in three separate terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (April 4, 2022).

Two CRPF troopers were attacked at Maisuma in Srinagar and one of them succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. The other CRPF soldier injured in the attack is stable, an official said.

TRF, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack on CRPF personnel.

Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper shot at in Shopian

Terrorists have also fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and injured him in the Shopian district. The man, identified as Bal Krishnan of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Two non-locals shot at in Pulwama

In another incident, two non-locals were shot at and were injured in the Pulwama district. The labourers from Bihar were injured by suspected terrorists in the Lijora area of Pulwama.

"Unknown gunmen attacked the two non-locals, who are residents of Bihar and have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar and Joko Chowdary," a police official informed.

LeT terrorist held in Rafiabad

Jammu and Kashmir Police have held a LeT terrorist and said that the apprehension averted a major incident in North Kashmir. He was assigned to plan an attack on security forces and political leaders by his handlers. The said individual was previously apprehended on stone-pelting and militancy-related charges.

Arms, ammunition recovered along LoC in Poonch

The Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out a joint operation and recovered arms and ammunition from a village along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district. The search operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs by the Poonch Brigade of White Knight Corps and SOG Poonch in village Noorkote of Tehsil Haveli.

During the searches, the party recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shape gun, one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK Shape gun and four Chinese pistol rounds.

