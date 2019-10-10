close

Pune rains

One dead, 50 trees uprooted as heavy rains wreak havoc in Pune

A total of 310 people have been shifted to a safe place due to waterlogging in the houses after heavy rains. 

One dead, 50 trees uprooted as heavy rains wreak havoc in Pune

New Delhi: One person was killed and normal life disrupted as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm lashed Pune on Wednesday night. 

 A tree fell on a service vehicle of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), killing the driver. 

"One person died due to falling of a tree near Grahak Peth area on Tilak road due to heavy rain in the city. A tree had fallen on a moving service bus of Municipal Corporation in which the driver of the bus was trapped inside the vehicle," the Fire brigade department said, reported news agency ANI. 

Due to the heavy downpour, at least 50 trees have collapsed in the city. The worst-hit localities are Tilak Road, Sinhagad Road and Parvati. 

Meanwhile, a total of 310 people have been shifted to a safe place due to waterlogging in the houses after heavy rains. 

Skymet Weather predicts rainfall in Pune and adjoining areas till Friday. "However, the rain intensity will not be very heavy during this time," the report said. 

(With ANI inputs)

Pune rainsHeavy rainstrees collapse
